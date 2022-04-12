Farm shop egg hunt to highlight brain tumours after son's diagnosis
A Norfolk farm shop is hosting its first ever egg hunt raising money for Brain Tumour Research and the British Red Cross in Ukraine.
Emma Tacon, of the Tacon’s Farm Shop in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, is hosting a Great Pottery Easter Egg Day with a chance to win a one-to-one pottery session with Clare Goodman, of Wayside Pottery.
To take part families will pay £5 to search for 30 hidden handmade ceramic Easter eggs.
The event, which is a first for the farm, will take place from 10.30am to 3pm on Good Friday, April 15, and will include refreshments, cakes, a barbecue and colouring activities for children.
Mrs Tacon said the family had supported Brain Tumour Research since her son, Laurie, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of three.
His diagnosis of a subependymoma came after a period of sickness - in which he was thought to have a "minor bug" - and after his head began leaning to one side which led doctors to suspect he had meningitis.
He underwent surgery followed by radiotherapy and now aged 11 remains stable and is being monitored with annual scans.
Mrs Tacon, 43, said: “I fundraise for Brain Tumour Research because so many people are affected by brain tumours and there are so many different types that there’s a lot more research that needs to be done.
"We’ve also chosen to support the British Red Cross in Ukraine because it’s terrible what’s happening out there and we want to help those in need.”
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1pc of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.
Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Emma’s a long-time supporter of ours and we’re really grateful for everything that she does.
"Like her annual asparagus festival, we have no doubt her new Easter-themed event will be a great success. We wish her the best of luck with it and encourage everyone who can to go along and support it on the day.”
To find out more about the charity visit www.braintumour.org.