Nursing home praised for end-of-life care

Ewa Kujawa with Philip Schneider, both of Eversley Nursing Home, Great Yarmouth at the ceremony. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A Great Yarmouth nursing home has been recognised for their compassionate care for the third time in a row.

Eversley Nursing Home manager Ewa Kujawa and nurse Philip Schneider received the Gold Standards Framework's highest Platinum accreditation in an awards ceremony in London.

The Gold Standards Framework is a practical, systematic and evidence-based end-of-life care service improvement programme.

Mrs Kujawa said a huge amount of work went into achieving the Platinum standard, adding: “This is a whole team achievement.

"We are so proud to have achieved this prestigious national recognition for a third time.

“It involves advanced staff training, good collaboration with professionals, including our GPs, and good advance planning with families and bereavement support. It’s a really wide spectrum.

“The home is so popular we invariably have a waiting list for residents and we can’t wait for work to start later this year on a luxury, rebuild of Eversley.”

The work at the North Denes Road site, part of Kingsley Healthcare, will be phased to ensure no disruption to existing residents.