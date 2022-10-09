Nursing home praised for end-of-life care
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
A Great Yarmouth nursing home has been recognised for their compassionate care for the third time in a row.
Eversley Nursing Home manager Ewa Kujawa and nurse Philip Schneider received the Gold Standards Framework's highest Platinum accreditation in an awards ceremony in London.
The Gold Standards Framework is a practical, systematic and evidence-based end-of-life care service improvement programme.
Mrs Kujawa said a huge amount of work went into achieving the Platinum standard, adding: “This is a whole team achievement.
"We are so proud to have achieved this prestigious national recognition for a third time.
“It involves advanced staff training, good collaboration with professionals, including our GPs, and good advance planning with families and bereavement support. It’s a really wide spectrum.
“The home is so popular we invariably have a waiting list for residents and we can’t wait for work to start later this year on a luxury, rebuild of Eversley.”
Most Read
- 1 Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer
- 2 Snakes, spiders and falling ceilings: Memories of Yarmouth's Temple of Doom
- 3 Four e-scooters seized near Great Yarmouth in police crackdown
- 4 Take a look at the community gym inside an old Yarmouth bank vault
- 5 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 6 Pure Gym reveals when it will open in Norfolk town
- 7 Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery
- 8 Villages call for greater say in planning decisions
- 9 Yarmouth hotel prevented from housing asylum seekers by injunction
- 10 'Bishy barnabee!' - 7 signs you're from Norfolk
The work at the North Denes Road site, part of Kingsley Healthcare, will be phased to ensure no disruption to existing residents.