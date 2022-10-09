News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Nursing home praised for end-of-life care

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:52 AM October 9, 2022
Ewa Kujawa with Philip Schneider, both of Eversley Nursing Home, Great Yarmouth at the ceremony.

Ewa Kujawa with Philip Schneider, both of Eversley Nursing Home, Great Yarmouth at the ceremony. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A Great Yarmouth nursing home has been recognised for their compassionate care for the third time in a row.

Eversley Nursing Home manager Ewa Kujawa and nurse Philip Schneider received the Gold Standards Framework's highest Platinum accreditation in an awards ceremony in London.

The Gold Standards Framework is a practical, systematic and evidence-based end-of-life care service improvement programme.

Mrs Kujawa said a huge amount of work went into achieving the Platinum standard, adding: “This is a whole team achievement.

"We are so proud to have achieved this prestigious national recognition for a third time.

“It involves advanced staff training, good collaboration with professionals, including our GPs, and good advance planning with families and bereavement support. It’s a really wide spectrum.

“The home is so popular we invariably have a waiting list for residents and we can’t wait for work to start later this year on a luxury, rebuild of Eversley.”

The work at the North Denes Road site, part of Kingsley Healthcare, will be phased to ensure no disruption to existing residents.

