Five patients with Covid die at the James Paget hospital
Five patients at the James Paget University Hospital who had tested positive for Covid have died.
On Wednesday, March 23 the Gorleston hospital confirmed the five deaths - two women in their 80s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s.
All five patients had underlying health conditions.
It comes as the Covid infection rate rises in the borough of Great Yarmouth.
In the seven days up until March 18 the infection rate per 100,000 people was 823.6.
The previous seven day period had an infection rate of 629 per 100,000 people.
More then 500 patients with Covid have died at the hospital.