High school pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Published: 1:59 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM April 20, 2021

A pupil at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham has tested positive for Covid-19 following routine asymptomatic lateral flow testing in the home to support reducing the transmission of coronavirus. - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

A group of Year 9 high school students are isolating and being taught remotely after one of their peers tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the result, after routine asymptomatic lateral flow testing in the home, the principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy, in Martham, wrote to all parents to offer reassurance and to reinforce safety advice and routines around limiting the spread of the virus.

Kate Williams said in the letter: "I completely appreciate and understand that there are already some inevitable anxieties about returning to school, given the current circumstances we find ourselves in.

"However, I would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to ensure everyone’s safety and will be continuing to closely follow and implement advice from the experts to maintain this.

"It is important that students, staff, and the wider school community remain vigilant and continue to uphold the various safety protocols in place both within the academy but also when out in the wider community."

The school said "a small number of students" were self-isolating.

In the seven days up to April 14 Great Yarmouth saw an increase in the number of infections from 10.1 to 17.1 per 100,000.

Overall, however, Norfolk's infection rate remains below the national average and the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has not had a mechanical ventilator bed occupied by a Covid patient since March 12 - more than a month ago.