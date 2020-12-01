Norfolk hospital records first Covid-related death in five days

Published: 11:11 AM December 1, 2020

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded the fewest number of coronavirus deaths of all the county's three main hospitals Picture: Simon Stevens - Credit: Simon Stevens

A Norfolk hospital has confirmed a further coronavirus-related death on its wards.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston said a man in his 70s was the latest victim of the pandemic.

A statement said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

It was the first death in five days at the JPUH, which now has the lowest death rate of all three of Norfolk's hospitals.

As of November 28 it had recorded 152 deaths, with 153 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, and 172 at the Queen Elizabeth in Kings Lynn.

Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive in Great Yarmouth has fallen below the 100 cases per 100,000 people mark to 74.5.

Since March, 1,164 people have been discharged from the county's three hospitals, of which 450 have been at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), 359 at the James Paget and 355 at the QEH.