News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Events planned to empower and support Great Yarmouth girls

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:52 AM January 21, 2022
Composite image of Lindsey Gray-Read and her daughters.

Victorious Living's #ForYou sessions will work on improving the wellbeing of girls and young women. - Credit: Supplied

Wellbeing sessions aimed at supporting and empowering girls and young women are taking place in Great Yarmouth from February.

Lindsey Gray-Read, a mother from Lowestoft, is offering a free six-week course for 10 to 14 year old girls to help them tackle issues such as self-confidence, finding hobbies and body image.

The event, which is called #ForYou, will take place from 10am at St George's Theatre Cafe, starting from Saturday, February 26.

Lindsey Gray-Read's daughters wearing Victorious Living branded hoodies.

Sessions aimed at empowering girls and young women will be taking place in Great Yarmouth from February. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Gray-Read, 35 and originally from Bradwell, hosted online fitness and wellbeing events for families and young women during lockdown with her company Victorious Living.

Mrs Gray-Read realised that many of the girls in her sessions suffered with anxiety, low self-esteem and said their only hobbies were TikTok.

She said: "I just felt if I could help young girls get interested in fitness, healthy lifestyles and grounded with a hobby, I think they would be better off than just looking at a screen."

The sessions will encourage girls to talk about body image, healthy living habits and exploring other hobbies such as arts and crafts.

Lindsey Gray-Read wearing blue sports apparel.

Lindsey Gray-Read wants to encourage girls and young women to live healthy and rich lives. - Credit: Supplied

For more information, visit the Victorious Living Facebook and Instagram.


Flyer for the #ForYou events

The #ForYou sessions will take place at St George's Theatre Cafe every Saturday for six weeks from February 26. - Credit: Victorious Living

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries
  2. 2 Out of stock: Great Yarmouth food bank's uncertain future
  3. 3 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  1. 4 House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
  2. 5 Lovely jubbly! Only Fools and Horses tribute show heads to town
  3. 6 Hundreds sign petition calling for coastal villages bus route to Norwich
  4. 7 'I was in a dark place' - Woman 'saved' by messages on town's pier
  5. 8 Ask the Mercury: What is happening to White Lion steps?
  6. 9 School centre to be named after lifeboat stalwart
  7. 10 On your marks! Great Yarmouth to host endurance weekender
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What now for the First and Last pub in Ormesby empty for ten years?

Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Broads End for sale Norfolk Broads houses

See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston.

Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon