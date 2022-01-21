Events planned to empower and support Great Yarmouth girls

Victorious Living's #ForYou sessions will work on improving the wellbeing of girls and young women. - Credit: Supplied

Wellbeing sessions aimed at supporting and empowering girls and young women are taking place in Great Yarmouth from February.

Lindsey Gray-Read, a mother from Lowestoft, is offering a free six-week course for 10 to 14 year old girls to help them tackle issues such as self-confidence, finding hobbies and body image.

The event, which is called #ForYou, will take place from 10am at St George's Theatre Cafe, starting from Saturday, February 26.

Mrs Gray-Read, 35 and originally from Bradwell, hosted online fitness and wellbeing events for families and young women during lockdown with her company Victorious Living.

Mrs Gray-Read realised that many of the girls in her sessions suffered with anxiety, low self-esteem and said their only hobbies were TikTok.

She said: "I just felt if I could help young girls get interested in fitness, healthy lifestyles and grounded with a hobby, I think they would be better off than just looking at a screen."

The sessions will encourage girls to talk about body image, healthy living habits and exploring other hobbies such as arts and crafts.

For more information, visit the Victorious Living Facebook and Instagram.



