High street cafe to host menopause information evening

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:06 PM October 10, 2022
Tina Cleveland, chairman of the Central Healthcare Centre Patient Participation GroupPicture supplie

Tina Cleveland founded the Gorleston Menopause Mayhem group - Credit: Archant

A Gorleston café will be hosting a menopause information event later this month.

The Steam House Café on the High Street has teamed up with town's The Hair Base salon, Top Body Gym, Divine Time Holistic Health and Tina Cleveland, founder of the Gorleston Menopause Mayhem group, to organise the informal information event from 7.30pm on October 25.

The event has free refreshments and women will be able to find out more about nutrition, haircare, exercise, meditation and homeopathy.

Mrs Cleveland set up her group when she experienced menopausal symptoms and suffered anxiety and found a lack of support and information during lockdowns.

She said “It is great to see businesses collaborating and putting their heads together to inform and help people in such a supportive way."

Pre-booking is required for the Menopause Mayhem event and can be done through The Hair Base's website at thehairbasesalon.co.uk

