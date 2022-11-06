Health pressure concerns raised over 66-bed care home bid

Concerns have been raised the proposed care home will place a strain on health services - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Fears have been raised that plans for a 66-bed care home in Gorleston will place pressure on health services and ambulances.

A bid has been lodged with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to build a three-storey care home on land by the Captain Manby carvery at Guinevere Road.

The company behind the bid, LNT Care Developments Ltd, say the care home was expected to be for people within a three mile radius and would create up to 60 jobs.

The land set aside for the care home bid - Credit: Anthony Carroll

However concerns have been raised on whether, if approved, the care home would place pressures on the local healthcare system and ambulance service, which has a base near the proposed site.

A letter sent to the council from Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, which helps link up health care in the region, has asked for mitigation measures to be carried out in order not to place a strain on services

It has suggested funding for new ambulances and medical equipment.

The region's ambulance trust has also raised fears over the impact of the care home.

The letter from Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System says: "The proposed development will have an impact on the services of local GP practices, acute healthcare, mental healthcare, community healthcare and the ambulance service operating within the vicinity of the application site.

If approved the care home will have 66 beds - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"The proposed development would have an impact on healthcare provision in the area and its implications, if unmitigated, would be unsustainable."

It adds if the care company and council address issues raised it would not object to the plan.

A statement by the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: "The proposed development is likely to have an impact on the Gorleston emergency ambulance station within the vicinity of the application site.

"EEAST are in a unique position that intersects health, transport and community safety and does not have capacity to accommodate the additional growth resulting from the proposed development to achieve nationally set blue light response times.

The region's ambulance trust has raised concerns over the care home - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"EEAST would therefore expect these impacts to be fully assessed and mitigated."

LNT Care Developments Ltd says the development would offer high quality care and would not burden existing health and social care services.

In a planning statement it added "there will be economies and efficiencies of scale for local health care practitioners in visiting the elderly in need of care from the local area in this one location".



