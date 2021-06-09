Dad's half marathon mission to raise awareness of child sepsis

Published: 10:51 AM June 9, 2021

Dad of three Kyle Faraday-Drake with daughter Lola, who contracted sepsis when she was one. - Credit: Accentuate Photography

The parents of a four-year-old girl who developed sepsis while fighting chicken pox have raised more than £2,600 towards raising awareness of the life-threatening condition.

Jodie Perkins and Kyle Faraday-Drake, from Gorleston, said the quick work of A&E staff at the James Paget University Hospital saved their daughter's Lola life.

Just one at the time, Lola's chicken pox went from spots to open flesh in four days, emitting a smell Miss Perkins described as "rotting flesh".

The couple, who are also parents to Olivia, six and Deliah, two, had sought medical help on two consecutive days but due to their daughter's quickening deterioration took her to hospital.

Lola's chicken pox rapidly got worse and become infected causing a bacterial skin infection and sepsis. - Credit: Kyle Faraday-Drake/Jodie Perkins

Miss Perkins, was eight months pregnant at the time and Mr Faraday-Drake due to fly overshore for work, when they learnt that the chicken pox had become infected causing a bacterial skin infection and sepsis.

Lola began treatment receiving the all clear three weeks later, having had a number of cannulas fitted and then treatment via intra-muscular injections, but suffered little scarring as a result of the treatment.

Miss Perkins, 29, said: "As a family it was really traumatic for us.

"By the fourth day, we had to get her to hospital. It was the smell, it was like rotting flesh.

"I think people do not understand what sepsis is. We want to help people have a better life by raising awareness or helping families, the money helps get the message out there."

The family are raising money for the Sepsis Trust, with Mr Faraday-Drake, 36, signing up to take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon on August 1.

He has raised £2,600 so far, five times the amount he set out to.

Kyle Faraday-Drake, from Gorleston, is completing a half marathon to raise awareness around sepsis after his daughter developed it from chicken pox. - Credit: Kyle Faraday Drake

Mr Faraday-Drake said: "Going through that with Lola was very traumatic, it truly was an awful experience and still affects Jodie to this day. Whenever Lola is ill now, Jodie is petrified it will end up like before.

"I think we can hand on heart say that JPH A&E and those in the children’s ward saved our little girl's life.

"Whilst in hospital Jodie researched sepsis and the stories are heartbreaking. That could have been us, but luckily we got it quick and Lola was strong enough to fight it. We were so scared but now feel so lucky and blessed at how well Lola recovered and that was down to the staff at JPH."

How to spot sepsis:

In adults:

S lurred speech or confusion

E xtreme shivering or muscle pain

P assing no urine (in a day)

S evere breathlessness

I t feels like you're going to die

t feels like you're going to die Skin mottled or discoloured

In children:

In the case of these signs, parents are adviced to call 999 or go straight to A&E and ask could it be sepsis?

Breathing very fast

Has a fit or convulsion

Looks mottled, bluish, or pale

Has a rash that does not fade when you press it

Lethargic or difficult to wake

Feels abnormally cold to touch

In under 5s signs may include:

Not feeding

Vomitting repeatedly

Not passing urine for 12 hours

Call 111 or contact your GP asking could it be sepsis.



































