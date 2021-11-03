Norfolk and Waveney hospitals stop inpatient visits due to Covid

Hospitals across Norfolk and Waveney have suspended visiting on inpatient wards due to rising Covid levels.

For two weeks, starting on November 3, no visitors will be permitted in ward areas of hospitals in the area unless they fit into a list of exceptions.

The list includes: one person visiting a child on a children's ward, a partner visiting a patient on the maternity ward, and a person visiting a patient receiving end-of-life care.

Visits for these groups of patients must be pre-arranged with the nurse in charge of the appropriate ward.

Cath Byford, Chief Nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “With COVID-19 cases rising in the community we have taken this difficult decision to once again postpone routine hospital visiting.

You may also want to watch:

"Our hospitals in Norfolk and Waveney are currently very busy and we need to protect our staff and patients.

“This is not a decision that has been made lightly and we recognise that this may cause distress for patients and their families.

“The current suspension is for a two week period and starts today, Wednesday 3 November. This will be reviewed in a fortnight and we will keep the public informed of any changes."

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital announced changes to their visiting rules last week.