New theatre suite added to Norfolk hospital

The new ophthalmic theatre at the James Paget University Hospital has been built by Morgan Sindall - Credit: Influential

A new theatre suite has been built at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Upgrades to the ophthalmic ward 8 allow the hospital to increase surgical capacity for cataract operations and other eye surgery.

Morgan Sindall Construction has built the new theatre suite following the successful delivery of two previous upgrade projects.

The new theatre is the third project Morgan Sindall Construction has worked on at the James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Influential

The new theatre, which includes a separate prep and scrub room, means Morgan Sindall Construction has been involved in £3.8m worth of works at the James Paget over three projects.

Alister Broadberry, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the eastern counties, said: “This is now the third project we have completed on behalf of James Paget University Hospital and it has been a privilege to build upon our previous partnership formed with the hospital.

Alister Broadberry, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Eastern Counties, - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“Through this long-standing project we have formed a close relationship with the team and key stakeholders at the hospital.

This, in addition to our experience constructing in delicate surroundings, has been beneficial for the whole project team when delivering the intricate refitting work required for the project."

Morgan Sindall ensured there was no disruption to patients and staff as the work was carried out and had created an entry point so the demolition of the previous theatre and the construction of the new one could take place

Richard Varvel, estates capital programme manager at the James Paget University Hospital, said: “Located above and adjacent to the live clinical areas, refurbishment work to create a new ophthalmic theatre has been particularly challenging.

A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: JPUH

“Working closely with hospital staff, Morgan Sindall Construction managed the work with minimal disruption to patients, keeping to a tight project programme and within budget.

"Feedback from staff using the new theatre has been great, allowing the hospital to increase surgical capacity for cataract operations and other eye surgery going forward.”

The new theatre comes as the James Paget University Hospital celebrated the 40th anniversary of its official opening last month.

The James Paget was announced in 2020 as one of the hospitals that would receive funding through the Department of Health and Social Care to develop plans for a new hospital, as part of the Government’s commitment to build 40 new hospitals across the country by 2030.