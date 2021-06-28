Norfolk NHS worker to honour colleagues from England's highest peak

Published: 8:53 AM June 28, 2021

A Gorleston hospital worker will raise the highest toast in England to honour the efforts of frontline health workers throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Tara Haines will be climbing Scafell Pike, England's highest mountain, where she will join three other NHS workers from the highest peaks in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for a toast to frontline workers.

The event, as part of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day, will honour members of the NHS on the service's 73rd birthday on July 5, and has been organised by Gorleston-based pageantmaster Bruno Peek.

Ms Haines, who is also fundraising for James Paget University Hospital, said: "It is a wonderful idea. I have worked for the NHS for over 25 years and have seen first hand the care, love and compassion shown by my colleagues with the JPUH where I have spent so many happy years.

"I would be delighted and proud to lead the nation's toast to the heroes of the NHS and frontline workers on behalf of the women of our country from the top of Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It is so nice to see someone with the drive and imagination who wants to ensure all those who work for the NHS and on the frontline are not forgotten, and feel sure the nation will get behind this unique celebration of all that is good in our country today, as well as raising the valuable funds required to look after those that have, and still, work so hard during extremely difficult times over the last 70 plus years.

"Every breath and step I make on my ascent to the summit will be in thanks to all the heroes of the NHS and in memory of those, including my own father, who have sadly passed away over the last year."

Ms Haines, a project manager in transformation, will be joined in the toast by Rowena Roberts from the top of Mount Snowdon in Wales, Katy Espresatti from Ben Nevis in Scotland, and Katy Connor from Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.

To support Ms Haines' fundraising, go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NHSDAY-5thJuly-ScafellPike-Tara.