College students and hospital link-up celebrates 10 years of jobs creation

The celebration event held to mark the 10th anniversary of Project SEARCH - Credit: East Coast College

A link-up between a coastal college and a hospital that helps young people develop skills and gain jobs has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

The Project SEARCH transition programme sees East Coast College students spending time working at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The students support staff in a variety of departments and enjoy the chance to train in a real work environment.

Project SEARCH students Simon Baker, Katie-Jane Lea and Charlotte Green at the celebration. - Credit: East Coast College

During their programme students experience a range of roles in the hospital working in areas such as the pharmacy, housekeeping, human resources, theatre recovering, catering, visual imaging and the X-ray department.

To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the scheme an event was held at the college’s Great Yarmouth campus with project leaders, students past and present and local dignitaries reflecting on its work.

Jamie Frost joined Project SEARCH in 2014 and now works as a materials management operative at the hospital.

He said: “I go around the wards and order the stock they need and the course gave me the skills I need to do that.

“It has made a huge difference to my life. It brought me out of my shell, as when I started I hadn’t done very well in school and it helped me step up.

"It has also helped my social life as I learnt the interaction and social skills needed from working alongside people at the hospital."

Paul Morris, director of nursing, Mark Flynn, director of strategic projects, Jo Segasby, JPH chief executive and and Stuart Rimmer, college chief executive. - Credit: East Coast College

Jo Segasby, chief executive of the James Paget University Hospital, said: "Through our strong partnership with East Coast College, we have been able to provide experience, support and opportunities to local students, who have shown compassion and dedication in their roles across our hospital.”

Lee Robinson, curriculum manager for foundation and progression at East Coast College, said: “Hearing stories of students who have now been in employment for nine or 10 years at the hospital is just a testimony to how important the project is and how many lives it has changed.

"Seeing students move into paid employment is the best part of my job and being able to be a part of that in a small way is just amazing."

A Youtube video has also been made celebrating the link-up's anniversary. Look for Project Search 10-year celebration.

College course gains certified status

East Coast College has become one of only 10 training institutions in the UK to achieve Houdini certified status from 3D software company SideFX.

The certification was granted for the college’s BA Visual Effects and Post Production course, delivered through the University of Suffolk at East Coast’s Great Yarmouth campus.

BA Visual Effects and Post Production students at East Coast College, which has achieved Houdini certified status - Credit: East Coast College

SideFX has been providing artists with procedural 3D animation and visual effects tools designed to create the highest-quality cinematic results for over 30 years, with Houdini the most widely used VFX software in the global film and TV industry.

The Houdini certification validates the quality of training at East Coast College and allows students to develop their work using the professional software.

Course leader Phil Bury said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the students and the course. We are the only Houdini accredited course in the region, so it is wonderful to be acknowledged in this way."