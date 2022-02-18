James Paget had no Covid patients on ventilators for 11 days

A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: JPUH

There have been no Covid patients on ventilators at the James Paget University Hospital for nearly two weeks, health figures show.

Between February 5 and February 15 the Gorleston hospital did not have any Covid patients on a ventilator.

On February 4 one Covid patient was on a ventilator.

On February 14 and 15 Norfolk's two other main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, also did not have any Covid patients on ventilators.

The figures for February 14 and 15 mean it was the first time since July 11, 2021 that any of the three hospital had no Covid patients on a ventilator.

The latest Covid infection rates for the borough of Great Yarmouth show in the seven days up to February 12 there were 612.9 cases per 100,000 people.

in the week up to February 5 the infection rate was 1,120 cases per 100,000 people.