Seated dancercise class to launch in Great Yarmouth

People in Great Yarmouth can get fit without leaving the comfort of their chair with the launch of a new exercise class.

From Monday weekly seated dancercise sessions will start at St George's Theatre.

It uses a combination of dance and yoga with participants using exercise bands to improve strength, exercise balls to strengthen joints and maracas to get in a fun musical mood.

The sessions will be run by Jackie Tierney, who has been been qualified to hold the activity for the last five years.

Mrs Tierney runs sessions at Martham Village Hall and also visits care homes to help residents have a boogie from the chair.

She had also held classes at the Age + Connected Acorn Centre in Great Yarmouth before she retired.

She said: "I retired in November 2020. I decided to start my own classes under the banner Move 2 Improve and opened my first class at Martham in June 2021, I didn't realise how much I missed it.

"Seated dancercise is a great way to improve mobility and flexibility.

"It is especially beneficial for the over 50s and those less mobile. It is a chair-based activity with a combination of yoga and dance.

"We use exercise bands to improve strength, exercise balls to strengthen joints and maracas for fun.

"It is suitable for all and is gentle and safe, with everyone working at their own pace.

"The routines are especially good for improving balance and co-ordination and building confidence, all helping to maintain independence.

"Learning them is also a great way to keep mentally alert.

"You can boogie with Michael Jackson, Stay Alive with John Travolta and Sway with Doris Day."

About 20 people take part in the Martham Village Hall sessions and Mrs Tierney, who is from the village, says she will be using more weights to help progress people's fitness.

Classes are £5.

They are on Mondays between 1.30pm to 2.30pm at St. Georges Theatre Café and Thursdays 10.45am to noon at Martham village hall.

No special clothing is needed and there is no need to book in advance.

For more information call Mrs Tierney on 07982 249347.