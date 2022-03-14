Couple share 'numbness of pain' after losing twin to stillbirth
- Credit: Supplied by Tiffany Davies
A couple who faced heartbreak after one of their twins was stillborn are fundraising to thank medics who cared for them.
Spencer Jones and Tiffany Davies, who live in Caister, suffered "a complete numbness of pain" when they discovered at 20 weeks one twin was growing well while the other suffered multiple, rare brain conditions.
Having come to terms with the fact they were having both a son and a daughter, Ivy was stillborn at 34 weeks and Preston was rushed off to special care where he was helped to breathe and feed.
Miss Davies, 23, said it had been a traumatic experience, the shock of being told they were expecting twins being followed by the news one might die in the womb making it difficult to prepare for the outcome.
Now, at five weeks old, baby Preston is doing well and settling into family life with his sisters Sienna, aged 21 months and Lylah, aged six, Mr Jones' daughter from a previous relationship.
Mr Jones, who owns Spencer's Sports Bar in Regent Road, said they were both so grateful to have Preston and had nothing but praise for the special care baby unit at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital describing them as "miracle workers."
"They were amazing," he said.
"I am a worrier as it is, and they completely reassured us.
"They were so good. We were allowed to go in whenever we wanted. They were so nice and brilliant.
"But it was a complete numbness of pain. It hit us hard."
Although they had lost their little girl she would always be in their thoughts, he added.
On July 23 they are staging a fundraising exhibition event at Spencer's Sports Bar featuring former world champion pool player Carl Morris, who is deaf.
Mr Jones said the eight-ball title-holder always drew a good crowd and as a personal friend jumped at the chance to help.
He also hailed the generous donations of auction and raffle prizes.
To donate visit the gofundme page and search JPH.
Family friend Joe Parker is tackling the Great North Run on September 11 in memory of Ivy, all proceeds going to the stillborn charity Sands. To donate visit his Just Giving page.