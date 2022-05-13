'Revolutionary' cancer test trial to begin in Great Yarmouth

File photo dated 19/05/08 of a woman looking through a microscope. A record-breaking three million people were referred for cancer checks over the last year, NHS England has said, after the pandemic saw numbers dramatically decline in 2020. Issue date: Monday May 2, 2022. - Credit: PA

Thousands of people in Great Yarmouth have been invited to take part in the world's largest cancer test trial.

The town has been selected as one of several places across the east of England to take part in the trial of a 'revolutionary' new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

People in Great Yarmouth aged 50-77 are being asked to look out for a letter from the NHS inviting them to volunteer for the trial.

A mobile clinic - which will be used for Great Yarmouth volunteers to leave a blood sample - will be based at Tesco Extra on Pasteur Road from June 4 until June 25. - Credit: PA

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years, will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic which will be based at Tesco Extra on Pasteur Road from June 4 until June 25.

They will be invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give further blood samples.

The potentially lifesaving Galleri test checks for the earliest signs of cancer in the blood. The NHS-Galleri trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally, including thousands in Great Yarmouth, to see how well the test works in the NHS.

The trial team are inviting people from a wide range of backgrounds and ethnicities to ensure results are relevant for as many different people as possible.

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers. - Credit: PA

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead Norfolk and Waveney Cancer Transformation Programme, said: “Most of us are now aware of the benefits of finding cancer earlier when it is easier to treat.

"By taking part in this trial, the people of Great Yarmouth will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world. Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone.”

The East of England Cancer Alliance is helping to ensure that participants who test positive in this region get the necessary follow-up appointments.

The mobile clinic will move on to other locations in the east of England following its time in Great Yarmouth.

All participants will be advised to continue with their standard NHS screening appointments and to still contact their GP if they notice any new or unusual symptoms.