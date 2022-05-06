SURVEY: What are your experiences of GP surgeries in the borough?

Survey

Leading GPs have warned that the ratio of GPs to patients is reaching increasingly "unsafe" levels.

Nationally, as the population surges and practitioners leave the profession, on average each GP is responsible for around 2,200 patients.

In some surgeries across the region this figure is even higher - as high as one GP to 7,000 people.

Speaking earlier this year, Tim Morton, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "As the number of GPs goes down and patient numbers go up, each remaining GP takes on significantly more responsibility for more and more patients. This is unsafe."

But what does this mean for patient experience in the Great Yarmouth area?

By filling out this short survey, you can help highlight just how much the pressures on GPs are impacting the people who need their help the most.