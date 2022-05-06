News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
SURVEY: What are your experiences of GP surgeries in the borough?

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM May 6, 2022
A total of 315 GPs are needed across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire by 2020 to meet patient de

We want to hear how you feel about the GP service your local practice is providing you.  - Credit: EDP, Archant

Leading GPs have warned that the ratio of GPs to patients is reaching increasingly "unsafe" levels.

Nationally, as the population surges and practitioners leave the profession, on average each GP is responsible for around 2,200 patients.

In some surgeries across the region this figure is even higher - as high as one GP to 7,000 people.

Speaking earlier this year, Tim Morton, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, said: "As the number of GPs goes down and patient numbers go up, each remaining GP takes on significantly more responsibility for more and more patients. This is unsafe."

But what does this mean for patient experience in the Great Yarmouth area?

We want to hear how you feel about the GP service your local practice is providing you. 

By filling out this short survey, you can help highlight just how much the pressures on GPs are impacting the people who need their help the most.

