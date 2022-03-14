News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
500th patient dies with Covid at James Paget University Hospital

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:05 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 5:37 PM March 14, 2022
The James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital has confirmed 500 people have died with Covid in the hospital. - Credit: Archant

The death toll of patients with Covid at the James Paget University Hospital has reached 500, latest health figures show.

Figures from NHS England published on March 11 listed the total amount of people who have died with Covid in England as 109,643.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital recorded 813 Covid-related deaths, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn recorded 563, and Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital had 501.

A spokesperson for the James Paget University Hospital - which had its first Covid-related death on March 28, 2020 - said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of all the patients who have died with Covid-19 at our hospital during the pandemic."

While legal restrictions have been lifted, maintaining safe behaviours that help reduce the risk of transmission is still important.

Regular hand cleaning, keeping a distance in crowded areas and getting vaccinated are some of the ways the spread of Covid can be prevented.


