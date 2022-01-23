Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub

Tim Godsen, TimeNorfolk director, at the Zoom launch of the new hub - Credit: TimeNorfolk/Youtube

A pregnancy loss support charity has opened a Great Yarmouth hub to help grieving families in the borough by acting as a "source of hope".

TimeNorfolk provides inclusive support to anyone who has been affected by pregnancy loss.

The charity has been operating in the Great Yarmouth area since 2019 and has now opened a dedicated counselling space at Broad Row.

The room has been designed to help clients feel comfortable in a safe space in order to work through their grief.

The hub was officially opened during an online zoom event attended by councillor James Bensley and Kirsty Cater, head of midwifery at the James Paget University Hospital.

James Bensley helped open the hub and has spoken of the loss of his daughter - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Mr Bensley and his wife Louise lost a baby girl who was born nine weeks prematurely.

He said: "This new service will help the families and couples who are experiencing loss and trauma during pregnancy.

"From our own personal experience of trying to conceive after four years suffering from a miscarriage and having a beautiful daughter born asleep nine weeks prematurely, we were consumed with emotions and didn’t know what to do or where to go.

"To have been invited to the opening of the new TimeNorfolk hub here in Great Yarmouth was a bitter sweet moment to be honest, as you never think this place will be needed but unfortunately you couldn’t be further from the truth."

Throughout the Covid pandemic TimeNorfolk moved support sessions on to online or telephone support, however clients are now returning to face to face support - where they feel comfortable - and the Great Yarmouth hub is up and running to provide that support.

The new hub will offer counselling areas - Credit: TimeNorfolk

Tim Gosden, TimeNorfolk director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our services for free in the Great Yarmouth area.

"We know that the Great Yarmouth community often feels overlooked, but we know that our central and easily accessible new hub will be a source of hope and help for many.”

If you have experienced pregnancy loss and feel you would benefit from the support that TimeNorfolk offers you can find out more at their website www.timenorfolk.org.uk