'At the mercy of the virus' - restaurateur shares concern over Omicron

One of the owners of Pando restaurant is concerned about the new variant. - Credit: James Weeds

A restaurant owner has voiced her concerns over the new Omicron variant, saying "it is extremely worrying".

Yan Yu, business partner at Pando in Great Yarmouth town centre, said: "Sadly, it appears our lives and businesses are at the mercy of this virus.

"I feel it is necessary to wear face masks and keep social distancing in hospitality, even though it's not yet been made mandatory."

Mrs Yu said Pando staff will be wearing masks during shifts and customers are expected to wear face masks until seated.

"It is extremely worrying that we haven’t yet overcome this pandemic," Mrs Yu added.

"When the lockdown was lifted, it gave all of us hope.

"However, it is apparent that was all a false sense of security.

"Even though mandatory facemasks doesn’t apply to hospitality, it does not mean hospitality will not be affected.

"No doubt Pando is amongst many other hospitality businesses which will be affected, as people will be reluctant to enter these premises as a result of the possible spread of the new variant."