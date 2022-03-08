'We are here for you' - Salvation Army's message to town

We are here for you.

That is the message from Great Yarmouth's Salvation Army branch as it begins to see a surge in people facing a cost of living crisis.

In the last few weeks the town's Salvation Army base on Tolhouse Street has seen the amount of people using its twice weekly food bank double.

About 100 people use the charity's Monday and Tuesday food banks as families and people struggle to make ends meet as bills and food prices soar.

The Great Yarmouth Salvation Army base in Tolhouse Street - Credit: Archant

To help ensure people in the town know what help is out there, the Salvation Army base is holding an open day in conjunction with the Chances employment project.

Here for You is on Wednesday, April 6 and will feature more than a dozen charities and organisations that offer support and advice to people across the borough.

Harry Woods, the community manager at Great Yarmouth Salvation Army, said: "We have a very large foodbank operation on Monday and Tuesdays.

"We cover most people in the NR30 area, which is a massive area which goes as far as Caister.

"One of the things we have noticed and the other other agencies in the town have noticed is there has been such a rise in demand, not only for people needing a foodbank but also people who are unemployed, looking for work.

"We envision this only getting worse with bills rising, petrol rising, the list goes on and we are not at the full extent of it yet.

"We have noticed the food bank doubling in number in the last couple of weeks. We are looking up to hundred people a week now.

"I think it is mainly cost of living, but it is also employment in the area, poor employment opportunities."

Mr Woods also said that more elderly people are facing financial difficulties.

He added: "We are even supporting pensioners who can not get by by the time they have paid their rent and basic bills. They might have £60 a month left to pay for everything else."

Looking forward to the open day he said: "It is wonderful to come together in partnership with Chances in this way to work together to help best serve our community."

The open day runs from 10am to 2pm. For information email jo.barker@voluntarynorfolk.co.uk