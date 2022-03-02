News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Samaritans appeal for new volunteers in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 8:13 AM March 2, 2022
Samaritans in Great Yarmouth

The Great Yarmouth branch of The Samaritans held an open event for new recruits in February. - Credit: Google Maps

The Great Yarmouth branch of Samaritans is encouraging more people to join its lifesaving service after a strong turnout to an open night.

Nationally around 10,000 people call the counselling service every day, and some will be connected to people at Angel Villa in North Quay.

On February 9, the branch held an information evening and were pleased with the response.

Volunteer Jude Richardson said: "The open event went really well and, as we currently have a volunteer base of around 30, eight attendees is a great turnout for us.

"However, we will always welcome people who want to train or retrain with us.

"For many people, the biggest reward is knowing that you are doing something positive for members of the community.

"It's a wonderful privilege."

To find out more about volunteering visit the website or Twitter.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.

