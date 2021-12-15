Covid outbreak at Great Yarmouth Town Football Club
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk football club has been forced to cancel all activity due to a "large" outbreak of Covid-19.
Great Yarmouth Town Football Club confirmed in a club statement on Wednesday (December 15) afternoon that a number of first team squad members, coaches, volunteers and committee members had all tested positive.
Manager Rob McCombe said on Twitter that the majority of his household had received positive results but are showing mild symptoms.
Great Yarmouth Town's weekend match against Whittlesey Athletic will be postponed and all football across the club, including the adult and youth teams, will be cancelled to contain the virus.
In a statement, the club said: "Unfortunately due to a large outbreak of Covid-19 infections within our first team squad, coaches, volunteers and committee members, we have no choice but to postpone this Saturday's match against Whittlesey Athletic for safety reasons.
"We have instigated a blanket ban on all football within the club, youth and adults, to try and contain this outbreak.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our opposition, officials and the league but we feel we have had no choice.
"A decision will be made on the home game against CBS on December, 27, closer to the time."