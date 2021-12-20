A new dental surgery could be making its way to Hopton

The site (left) of the planned dental surgery in Hopton. - Credit: Google

A dental surgery could be making its way to a Norfolk village if planning is approved.

A bid has gone in for a change of licence to a premises in Hopton.

If successful, the site of the former hairdressers on Warren Road will become a dentist operating with "ideally flexible" opening times from Monday to Friday.

The plans suggest the dental surgery will operate from 9am until 6pm, with the hope of being able to stay open until 8pm.

The bid, by a Miss C Godbolt, requests for a change of licence and an "internal restructure".

Plans show one dental treatment area, a waiting room, a bathroom, a washroom and a sterilisation room.

The application says there is currently "sufficient parking and current traffic and surrounding will not be affected".

Formerly, the premises was a reception and shop for Franson Caravan Park, a coffee shop selling snacks and hot drinks and most recently, a hairdressers.

The planning application is viewable on the Great Yarmouth Borough Council planning portal.