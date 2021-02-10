Patient 'over the moon' as nurses build snowman he can see from window

Published: 12:10 PM February 10, 2021

Staff nurse Danielle Howlett and healthcare assistant Nikki Brooks with the snowman they made for a patient in their break. - Credit: JPUH

Nursing staff have been hailed for "going the extra mile" and building a snowman for a patient in hospital during their break.

With vast swathes of the county covered in snow, people have been making the most of their time in lockdown building snowmen, sledging down slopes and generally enjoying the break in routine

So when a patient on Ward 12 - the James Paget University Hospital's older people’s medicine ward – mentioned he would love to be able to see a snowman from his window, staff nurse Danielle Howlett and healthcare assistant Nikki Brooks donned their scarves and gloves and sprung into action.

They created their snowy masterpiece, complete with face mask, on some open space just below the ward, which is on the hospital’s first floor.

A hospital spokesman said the patient was ‘"over the moon" and "emotional" when he saw it.

"Apparently, he really likes the snow and was sad to have missed it," the spokesman said. "So the team on the ward said they would build him a snowman to cheer him up.

"Nikki and Danielle both made the snowman during their break – and then went back upstairs to the ward and helped walk the patient over to the window so he could see it."

Dozens of people have hailed their heart-warming actions.

Gill Mileham said: "That's a fantastic thing to do, for the patient, other patients, and their families.

"When we can't visit our loved ones in hospital it means so much to know they are being cared for by such wonderful staff like yourselves."

Kerrie Phillips, added "This is awesome! And what it is all about, making a difference, and bringing some cheer to the patients in tough times."

Debbie Debbage, said: "Love this. I was cared for by the ward 12 team and Danielle.

"Absolute angels - well done ladies."

And Fran Baxter said it reminded her of a time staff made a snowman for a patient in a dish beside their bed. "It didn't last long, but patient was thrilled," she said.

Elsewhere across the borough the snow has brought out the sculptor in people, creating magnificent and quirky figures.

Linda Sedgwick of Shoreline Bathrooms shared this picture of the team with their new snow colleague - we are guessing he could be a bit flaky! - Credit: Linda Sedgwick

Staff at Shoreline Bathrooms took time out to build a life-sized snow colleague complete with name badge which they said was "great fun" to make.

And Roy Nichols shared a snap of his fishing snowman patiently sitting on a bench, rod in hand.

Roy Nichols shared this picture of his angler snowman waiting for a bite. - Credit: Roy Nichols

"The only bite I have had today is frostbite," he joked.