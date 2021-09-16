News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Surgeons saddle up to help NHS 'superheroes'

Liz Coates

Published: 1:04 PM September 16, 2021   
James Paget surgeons join London to Brighton charity cycle ride

Pictured left to right are Christopher Liao, Vamsi Velchuru and Lokesh Suraparaju. The three surgeons are taking on the London to Brighton charity bike ride and hope to raise £2,500 for the James Paget Hospital Charity. - Credit: JPUH

A trio of surgeons at a Norfolk hospital will be swapping scalpels for puncture repair kits when they take to the road with thousands of others for a charity bike ride.

Consultant surgeons Christopher Liao and Vamsi Velchuru, and urologist Lokesh Suraparaju are limbering up for the 85k London to Brighton challenge on Sunday, September 19.

They aim to raise £2,500 for the James Paget Hospital Charity which fundraises for equipment not covered by the NHS and for items that will benefit patients and staff.

The route starting at Clapham Common builds to the daunting, gear-grinding, climb at Ditchling Beacon on the way into Brighton.

All three hailed the hard work of staff during the difficult last year.

But for Mr Velchuru inspiration came from his experience of being both a patient and a member of staff following a diagnosis of lymphoma.

He hailed the "world class" treatment he had received, adding: "Please donate generously for our local superheroes here at the Paget."

Donate at the James Paget Hospital Charity fundraising page.






 




