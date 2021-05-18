Vaccine clinic extended as extra jabs become available

Published: 1:43 PM May 18, 2021

People queued outside the Louise Hamilton Centre this morning (Tuesday May 18) after the hospital announced surplus stock had become available for walk-in vaccinations. - Credit: James Bass

Queues formed and a walk-in clinic was extended for more than two hours as extra vaccine stock became available.

NHS staff vaccinated 600 people at the Louise Hamilton Centre at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital after the trust announced it had extra stock available for priority groups.

As well as queuing on Tuesday before the first clinic opened at 7am people turned up in even larger numbers on Monday evening, with vaccinations continuing beyond 8pm to around 10.30pm to meet demand.

A spokesman said: "More than 600 vaccinations in total were given at the two clinics – so an excellent response from the local community, who queued safely and patiently to receive their vaccination – and a great effort by the vaccination team.

“Being vaccinated gives you the best protection from becoming seriously ill if you contract Covid-19, so we encourage everyone who is offered the vaccine to take up the offer as soon as possible.”