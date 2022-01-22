Have you got any memories of the James Paget hospital when it opened?

An appeal to collect memories and photographs celebrating the 40th anniversary of the construction of a Norfolk hospital has seen a positive response.

In July the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston celebrates the 40th anniversary of its official opening.

At the end of last year the hospital launched an appeal for people across the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas the James Paget serves to send in their stories, photos and memories of the hospital.

A doctor visits a patient during a round of the children's ward in May 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Oliver Cruickshank, head of communications and engagement at the hospital, said: "Plans to mark a special anniversary at the James Paget University Hospital have had a positive response from the local community.

"More than a dozen members of the public have got in touch to offer their stories, following the publicity in local and social media about the hospital’s 40th anniversary.

"In addition, many members of the hospital’s current staff have also made contact."

Mr Cruickshank said the supervisor of the Paget’s linen room has been in touch, recalling how she oversaw setting up the processes for delivering sheets and blankets to the wards before a bed had even been slept in.

Junior doctors relax in their break room during a long shift on January 11 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

A man who was one of the first patients to be treated in the hospital’s Accident and Emergency department after he suffered a head injury while fishing had also got in touch.

The appeal also unearthed a nurse at the hospital who was one of the first babies born when the maternity department opened at the Paget.

Several people who worked on the planning and construction of the hospital, including a senior engineer who designed the sewer system connecting the site and the owner of a local joinery company involved in designing and fitting screens, counters and doors, have also contacted the Paget.

Mr Cruickshank added: "The Paget would still be delighted to hear from people with their stories, photos and memories of the hospital."

Did you take part in any events at the hospital or do you have any photographs taken during the last 40 years that you could share with the James Paget University Hospital?

To get in touch, email: communications@jpaget.nhs.uk