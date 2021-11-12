'Truly sorry' - Hospital apologises for dementia patient's discharge

Eileen Burchett was left at the care home in a dirty nightie - Credit: The Burchett family

A hospital boss has apologised after a great grandmother aged 87 with dementia was dumped at a care home in just a dirty nightie without the knowledge of her family.

The chief executive of the James Paget University Hospital, Anna Hills, has written to the family of Eileen Burchett to apologise for her treatment and to say lessons have been learnt by her discharge.

Mrs Burchettt, who is deaf, had been left at the Salisbury Residential Care Home in Great Yarmouth last month without her children's knowledge and without social services being informed.

One of her children, Rod Burchett, had complained to the hospital and contacted Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis about the discharge of Mrs Burchett due to pressures on the hospital.

The letter from the chief executive says: "It is my expectation that families are effectively communicated with and kept informed of any changes regarding their loved ones and I am truly sorry for the upset that your family experience on this occasion."

The letter goes on to apologise for the fact Mrs Burchett was discharged in a dirty nightie and adds: "This is totally unacceptable and I apologise for this."

It adds: "The trust prides itself on the values and behaviours of its staff and I am so sorry these were not upheld during your mother's discharge planning.

"Staff will be reminded of the importance of demonstrating these values at all times and to support patients and families during these difficult times."

The letter, which stretches to four pages, also says that in future all family members will be kept informed of any changes to patients' status and case managers will ensure that this happens.

Mr Burchett, 57, and from Gorleston, said: "They have apologised and hopefully it will stop it from happening to someone else, that's the main thing.

"Hopefully that's the end of the matter."

He added his mother had settled into Salisbury Residential Care Home and the family had dropped plans to move her to another home.

Mrs Burchett, from Burgh Castle, had been in the James Paget University Hospital following a fall at her home in September.