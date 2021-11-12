How you can watch the James Paget awards night

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital will be in the limelight tonight as they find out if they have won awards recognising their work during the Covid pandemic.

The hospital is holding a virtual People Awards 2021 ceremony tonight.

Nominations had been made in 12 categories, such as ward of the year, employee of the year and team of the year.

A statement from the Gorleston hospital said: "The past 18 months have been unprecedented in the NHS and our staff have played a key role during the global pandemic.

"Now we want to recognise some of those teams and individuals who have been truly exceptional in dealing with the challenges they have faced."

The event starts at 7.30pm and will be shown on the James Paget University Hospital's Facebook page and can be found on Youtube by searching for James Paget.