Hospital ready to welcome visitors following restriction easing

Published: 5:25 PM April 13, 2021

Visitors looking forward to see loved ones at the James Paget University Hospital will be able to begin booking their appointments from Wednesday.

The Gorleston hospital is now ready to begin making appointments for visits to inpatient wards after announcing it would be partially lifting restrictions last week.

Under the measures, patients who have been in hospital for more than 24 hours can receive a visitor daily for one hour, which must be booked via the hospital's booking system.

Visits will take place between 11am and 7pm.

Bookings can be made between 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday by calling 07435 554841 or 07392 319889.

A hospital spokesman said: "We anticipate that there will be high demand to book visiting appointments, and thank you in advance for your patience in contacting and speaking to the booking teams."

All visitors must wash their hands, wear surgical masks when entering and moving through the hospital and observe social distancing guidelines at all times.

Deputy Director of Nursing Jacky Copping said: “We recognise that hospital visiting restrictions have been extremely difficult for patients, families and friends – but they have been necessary to keep people safe during the pandemic.

"Now that Covid-19 restrictions are being relaxed in the community, as infection rates have substantially decreased, we are pleased to be able to welcome more visitors back to our hospital in a way that keeps everyone safe.”

In line with guidelines, anyone who has tested positive or showing symptoms of Covid-19 should not visit.

If unable to make your booked appointment, visitors are asked to ring the booking line to cancel their slot.

There are some exceptions to the new visiting arrangements with those wishing to visit more vulnerable patients – including patients with learning disabilities or dementia as well as those receiving end-of-life care – asked to contact the relevant ward directly to discuss their visit.

Those with loved ones currently being treated in hospital can also continue to stay in touch via the trust's virtual visits, letters to loved ones and two heart schemes.

There are no changes to arrangements for outpatient appointments.