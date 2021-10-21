Family finally get 'emotional' reunion with woman dumped at care home

Published: 3:05 PM October 21, 2021

Lesley Sneesby outside her mother's home. She is appalled at the way she was dumped at a care home in a nightie. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The family of a 87-year-old woman with dementia who was dumped at a care home in a nightie have finally been reunited with her.

Eileen Burchett, a great grandmother who is deaf, was discharged from the James Paget University Hospital on October 7 and sent to a Great Yarmouth care home without the knowledge of her family or social services.

Eileen Burchett has finally been reunited with her children - Credit: Supplied by the family

This week there were emotional scenes as two of her children, Rod Burchett and Lesley Sneesby, were finally allowed in the Salisbury Residential Care Home to see her.

They came as the family were told that Norfolk County Council's social services department was looking at holding a meeting over the future of Mrs Burchett, who had lived in Burgh Castle before being hospitalised after a fall at her home.

Although the family are full of praise for the Yarmouth care home, they now hope she will be moved to a care home nearer to them.

Ms Sneesby, 65 and who lives next to her mother's home in Burgh Castle, said: "It was lovely to speak to her. I did cry.

"My mum said 'I didn't think I would see my children again'.

"We are hoping there will be a meeting next week about her. I wish she could be moved nearer to us."

Mr Burchett, 57 and from Gorleston, said: "I have been told by social services that they are looking at having some sort of meeting.

"It was emotional seeing mum again. She perked up."

Mr Burchett says he is still seeking answers from the James Paget University Hospital over the way his mother was discharged in a nightie to the care home without the family and social services being told.

He added: "I just want to know why it happened to her."

Norfolk County Council and Healthwatch Norfolk have expressed concern over the manner of Mrs Burchett's discharge and transfer to the care home.

The James Paget University Hospital had said there was considerable pressure to find beds to allow seriously ill patients to be admitted.

The hospital said discharge procedures are followed and it liaised with appropriate partner agencies, including social workers, with the best interest of the patient guiding the process.