Hospital to host health and wellbeing event at weekend with a chatty chair
- Credit: JPUH
A health and wellbeing event is being held at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston this weekend.
Called Spotlight on Health and Wellbeing For All, the free event will be held at the Burrage Centre on Saturday, September 24 between noon and 4pm.
It will have more than 30 stalls offering support and information and feature the hospital's choir, PAT dogs and interactive activities.
The event will also have have one of Norfolk’s “Chatty Chairs” making an appearance.
The Chatty Chair project was launched earlier this year and forms part of wider efforts to tackle social isolation and loneliness across the county.
The aim of the chairs is to encourage people to engage in conversation and make connections within their community.
There are kindness tokens available that people can take away with them to keep for themselves or share with someone in the neighbourhood.
There are also conversation cards and positive affirmation cards made by a local art student located with the chairs.
Free parking is available in car park G.