'You are all stars!' - Awards celebrate caring hospital staff

The hard work and dedication of caring staff at one of Norfolk's main hospitals has been recognised at an awards ceremony.

The James Paget University Hospital celebrated its staff at a glittering awards night at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.

Clinical Individual of the Year (joint winner) Rachel Dance - Credit: JPUH

Held on Friday, October 7, the Paget’s People awards saw more than 360 nominations from patients, their families and staff sent in.

There were whoops and cheers as 200 people applauded each of the award winners at the ceremony, which had 13 categories.

Fundraisers of the Year Vamsi Velchuru, Christopher Liao and Tara Kent. - Credit: JPUH

For the first time the event featured a Fundraiser of the Year award, which went to joint winners who had raised about £4,000 for the hospital's charity fund between them.

Christopher Liao, Vamsi Velchuru and Lokesh Surparaju raised more than £2,200 after completing a London to Brighton cycle ride.

Tara Kent scaled England’s highest peak on Frontline Workers Day to lead the national toast to NHS staff and others who worked through the pandemic, raising almost £1,000 for the hospital charity in the process.

Governors' Award winners Front desk volunteers - Credit: JPUH

All the awards were presented by chief executive Joanne Segasby and trust chair Anna Davidson, with the exception of the Governors’ Award which was presented by governor Harry Hicks, and the EDP Gold Patients’ Choice award which was presented by chief nurse Paul Morris.

Miss Segasby said: “It was fantastic to be able to highlight some of the teams and individuals who have made a real difference to our patients and supported colleagues through what have been some tough times.

Joanne Horne, winner of Chair and Chief Executive Commendation - Credit: JPUH

“With more than 360 nominations, our Paget’s People judges had great difficulty in selecting our finalists and winners, all of whom did something exceptional that was recognised by a colleague, a patient or a family.

Non Clinical Individual of the Year Chris Callow - Credit: JPUH

“I would like to congratulate all the individuals and teams who made it through to the finals by demonstrating their dedication to patient care and great teamwork.”

EDP Gold Patients Choice Award winners Tara Brown and Ricky Berrisford - Credit: JPUH

Ms Davis added: “After a two year gap - and a virtual awards ceremony last year - it was great to be back at the Ocean Room to recognise the exceptional work of some truly remarkable individuals that make us all proud to be part of the James Paget University Hospital team.

Ward of the Year Ward 22 - Credit: JPUH

“I would like to thank all those involved in organising the event - and all the sponsors for helping us make this year’s ceremony so memorable.”

Volunteer of the Year Casey Shepheard - Credit: JPUH

Award winners

The winners in each category of the James Paget University Hospital's Paget’s People were:

Ward of the Year: Ward 22

Team of the Year - Clinical: Department of Medicine

Team of the Year - Non Clinical: Cancer Care Navigators

Employee of the Year: Dr Aban Dasgupta

Clinical Individual of the Year: Rachel Dance; Maxine Howes

Non Clinical Individual of the Year: Chris Callow

Inspiration Award: Dr Vinod Shenoy

Volunteer of the Year: Casey Shepheard

Apprentice of the Year: Sophie Pegg

Governors’ Award for Outstanding Service: Front Desk Volunteer Team

Partnership Working Award: Emergency Department

EDP Gold ‘Patients’ Choice’ Award: Tara Brown and Ricky Berrisford

Chair and Chief Executive’s Commendations: Katie Annison; Joanne Horne