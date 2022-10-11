Gallery
'You are all stars!' - Awards celebrate caring hospital staff
The hard work and dedication of caring staff at one of Norfolk's main hospitals has been recognised at an awards ceremony.
The James Paget University Hospital celebrated its staff at a glittering awards night at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.
Held on Friday, October 7, the Paget’s People awards saw more than 360 nominations from patients, their families and staff sent in.
There were whoops and cheers as 200 people applauded each of the award winners at the ceremony, which had 13 categories.
For the first time the event featured a Fundraiser of the Year award, which went to joint winners who had raised about £4,000 for the hospital's charity fund between them.
Christopher Liao, Vamsi Velchuru and Lokesh Surparaju raised more than £2,200 after completing a London to Brighton cycle ride.
Tara Kent scaled England’s highest peak on Frontline Workers Day to lead the national toast to NHS staff and others who worked through the pandemic, raising almost £1,000 for the hospital charity in the process.
All the awards were presented by chief executive Joanne Segasby and trust chair Anna Davidson, with the exception of the Governors’ Award which was presented by governor Harry Hicks, and the EDP Gold Patients’ Choice award which was presented by chief nurse Paul Morris.
Miss Segasby said: “It was fantastic to be able to highlight some of the teams and individuals who have made a real difference to our patients and supported colleagues through what have been some tough times.
“With more than 360 nominations, our Paget’s People judges had great difficulty in selecting our finalists and winners, all of whom did something exceptional that was recognised by a colleague, a patient or a family.
“I would like to congratulate all the individuals and teams who made it through to the finals by demonstrating their dedication to patient care and great teamwork.”
Ms Davis added: “After a two year gap - and a virtual awards ceremony last year - it was great to be back at the Ocean Room to recognise the exceptional work of some truly remarkable individuals that make us all proud to be part of the James Paget University Hospital team.
“I would like to thank all those involved in organising the event - and all the sponsors for helping us make this year’s ceremony so memorable.”
Award winners
The winners in each category of the James Paget University Hospital's Paget’s People were:
Ward of the Year: Ward 22
Team of the Year - Clinical: Department of Medicine
Team of the Year - Non Clinical: Cancer Care Navigators
Employee of the Year: Dr Aban Dasgupta
Clinical Individual of the Year: Rachel Dance; Maxine Howes
Non Clinical Individual of the Year: Chris Callow
Inspiration Award: Dr Vinod Shenoy
Volunteer of the Year: Casey Shepheard
Apprentice of the Year: Sophie Pegg
Governors’ Award for Outstanding Service: Front Desk Volunteer Team
Partnership Working Award: Emergency Department
EDP Gold ‘Patients’ Choice’ Award: Tara Brown and Ricky Berrisford
Chair and Chief Executive’s Commendations: Katie Annison; Joanne Horne