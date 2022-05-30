New James Paget University Hospital facility aims to reduce A&E wait times

Some of the JPUH staff, with members of the North Norfolk Primary Care (NNPC), who were involved in setting up the new unit. - Credit: JPUH

Long patient waiting times are being tackled with the opening of a new £900,00 facility at the James Paget University Hospital.

The Gorleston hospital's new GP Streaming Unit will provide care for patients who attend A&E and are assessed as not needing hospital treatment but require care from a general practitioner.

The success of a pre-existing streaming service - which has seen more than 6,700 patients since the autumn - has resulted in the hospital creating the standalone GP Streaming Unit located near the Louise Hamilton Centre.

James Paget University Hospital's new GP Streaming facility is located at the front of the hospital, close to the Louise Hamilton Centre. - Credit: JPUH

Interim chief operating officer Nigel Kee said the unit is not open as a walk-in facility, but for A&E patients requiring further care from GPs after being assessed by the emergency department.

People should only attend the hospital’s emergency department if it is a genuine emergency.

If you are unsure what to do, you can call NHS 111 and they can direct you to the most appropriate place and book you a time slot with another health service or the emergency department if necessary.