Have your say on new hospital for Great Yarmouth and Waveney

People across the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas are being asked their views on the development of a new hospital for the region.

The James Paget University Hospital was announced in 2020 as one of the hospitals that would receive funding through the Department of Health and Social Care to develop plans for a new hospital as part of a health infrastructure plan.

In early 2022, the James Paget will submit its strategic outline case for review, a significant step towards its vision of a modern hospital and health and care campus.

It is planned the new Gorleston hospital would be built be 2030 and is one of 40 sites nationally in the plan.

A survey has been launched by the James Paget hospital - Credit: JPUH

As part of the process the hospital has set up an online survey asking patients and residents for their views on how plans for a new hospital can build on the quality of health and care services locally and how the future hospital can benefit communities.

Anna Hills, Chief Executive of the James Paget, said: “We are delighted to be part of the New Hospital Programme, and the opportunity this provides for our hospital to physically grow to continue to deliver outstanding care to our patients and communities.

Anna Hills, chief executive of James Paget University Hospital - Credit: JPUH

“We know this a long journey, and we are focusing on listening to the views of our staff and patients every step of the way.”

Mark Flynn, director of strategic projects at the James Paget and leading the hospital’s New Hospital Programme, said: “Everyone at the hospital recognises the Paget’s role as a much-loved part of the local community, as well as its reputation as a healthcare provider.”

“Our planning is reflecting this – we are focusing on how a new hospital can support high quality, modern clinical services in the future, but also the positive impact it can have on our local environment, employment market and economy.

"That is why we are asking for a breadth of views from our communities to support the ambition of what we want to build for the area.”

The James Paget is set to be replaced in 2030 - Credit: JPUH

Next year the James Paget, which serves a population of 250,000 people, celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The survey and more details on the plans can be found on the hospital's website at www.jpaget.nhs.uk

SURVEY QUESTIONS

JPUH is asking for response to the following questions:

We are developing our hospital site over the next 10 years – what is important to you in how we provide and locate services at our hospital in the future?

Based on your experience, how could we improve the services we provide at the James Paget?

What is the most important thing to you in how we design our new hospital? What else could our new hospital provide to benefit the communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney? ·

Responses can be emailed to JPUHNewHospital@jpaget.nhs.uk