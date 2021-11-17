'I'm so proud of my team' - James Paget staff celebrate awards night

The Team of the Year- Clinical award went to the intensive care and high dependency unit - Credit: JPUH

Outstanding achievements, dedication and quality care against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic have been celebrated at the James Paget University Hospital's staff awards.

More than 300 guests attended the Paget’s People awards ceremony, which was held virtually on Friday night.

This year saw more than 450 nominations from patients and staff for the awards at the Gorleston hospital.

Inspiration award winner Richard Jarmey with chief executive Anna Hills - Credit: JPUH

Among the winners on Friday night was Matthew Whelband, who enjoyed a double celebration after winning Employee of the Year and for being part of Ward 16, which was triumphant in the Ward of the Year category.

Ward 16 won the Ward of the Year category - Credit: JPUH

Mr Whelband, who works as a physician associate on the ward which treats Covid patients, was one of the most nominated finalists and was praised for his compassion and courage despite working in very stressful conditions.

One nomination said that he “always puts the needs of patients first, giving up his own time to facilitate telephone and Facetime calls between patients and families so they had the chance to say goodbye".

Mr Whelband said: “I was shocked but delighted to win. It has been an enormously challenging time but strong teamwork has meant we have continued to focus on providing the best possible care for our patients – so to have my colleagues on Ward 16 recognised too is the icing on the cake.”

The Team of the Year – Clinical award went to the intensive care and high dependency unit which has looked after many Covid-19 patients, as well as others who have needed their specialist skills.

Their dedication to duty and deep compassion for their patients and each other were highlighted in the 30 nominations that were received for the team.

Sue Bird, one of the ward’s managers, said: “I am so proud of the team, who have been on the frontline of caring for our sickest patients, including those with Covid-19, for the last 18 months.

"They have worked under relentless pressure, caring for their patients while wearing full sets of protective equipment – but they have kept going throughout the pandemic to give their patients the highest possible level of care, while also supporting each other during this challenging time.”

Corporate affairs administration officer Sue Stebbings won the Non-clinical Individual of the Year award.

She was nominated for her tireless support to the whole hospital during the pandemic.

This included providing support to reschedule vaccination appointments for the over 80s and working out-of-hours to arrange and co-ordinating the distribution of goodies for trust staff.

The winner of the Non-clinical Individual of the Year Sue Stebbings - Credit: JPUH

She said: “It was a surprise to find out I was a finalist, so to actually win was a bit overwhelming.

"But I am delighted to win, particularly as I know that there are so many people in the administrative roles who go above and beyond to help our clinical colleagues deliver frontline care.”

The Governor's Award for Outstanding Service went to the estates team - Credit: JPUH

Anna Hills, chief executive of the James Paget, said: “This year’s ceremony was unique - not only because it was held virtually rather than in person, but also because all our winners went the extra mile during unprecedented circumstances as they continued providing quality care and kept our hospital running during the pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate all the individuals and teams who made it through to the finals - but also all those who were nominated."

She added: “We’ve seen the best of our organisation during the last two years – and I am so pleased that we have been able to gather virtually to celebrate some of this exceptional work.”

Apprentice of the Year Chloe Darnell - Credit: JPUH

THE WINNERS

The winners in each category were:

Ward of the Year: Ward 16

Team of the Year - Clinical: Intensive Care and High Dependency Unit

Team of the Year - Non-Clinical: Domestic Services team

Employee of the Year: Matthew Whelband

Non-Clinical Individual of the Year: Sue Stebbings

Clinical Individual of the Year: Dr Anna Blackburn

Inspiration Award: Richard Jarmey

Volunteer of the Year: Dr Stanley Cooper

Apprentice of the Year: Chloe Darnell

Governors’ Award for Outstanding Service: Estates team

EDP Gold ‘Patients’ Choice’ Award: Ward 12

Partnership Working Award: Julie Buckenham

Chair and Chief Executive’s Commendations: Infection Control team; COVID vaccination hub (past and present)