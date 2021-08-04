News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hospital hosts vaccine clinics for pregnant women

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:11 PM August 4, 2021   
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

The James Paget University Hospital is hosting vaccination clinics for pregnant women. - Credit: Archant

Walk-in clinics are being held to encourage pregnant women to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, held its first clinic on Wednesday at the Louise Hamilton Vaccination Hub.

A further two sessions for pregnant women will be held at the hub between 9am and 4pm on Thursday, August 5, and Friday, August 6, with no appointment necessary.

The hospital's head and deputy head of midwifery will be available to speak to patients, offer the vaccine and advice. 

A hospital spokesman said the trust was passionate about the care of its pregnancy community and their families. 

They added: "COVID-19 vaccines are recommended in pregnancy.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect against the known risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for both women and babies, including admission of the woman to intensive care and premature birth of the baby." 

Norfolk mums-to-be shared their experiences when weighing up getting the vaccine, as England's chief midwife joined a growing number of health professionals encouraging pregnant women to take up the jab.

