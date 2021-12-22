Look who's 40! The Paget to begin birthday celebrations
- Credit: Archant/James Paget University Hospital
Staff at the James Paget University Hospital are getting ready to mark a special anniversary in the New Year - and want people to join in the celebrations.
The Gorleston hospital celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022 and is planning to use the whole year to cast a spotlight on the Paget’s past, present and future in providing healthcare for the local community.
To help celebrate the passage of 40 years since the hospital fully opened its doors on 21 July 1982, the hospital has called for the community to be involved, and they want to hear from past staff members and patients.
The hospital wants people to send in their memories and photographs and is asking the following:
Were you involved in the planning of the hospital or were you part of the construction team that built it?
Were you part of a team providing care to patients when the wards at the hospital first opened their doors?
Perhaps you worked in our operating theatres, as part of our diagnostic teams or were in one of the many departments supporting the frontline, such as estates, domestic services and catering?
Were you one of the first patients to receive care at the Paget - or were you one of the first babies born in its maternity department?
Did you take part in any events at the hospital or do you have any photographs taken during the last 40 years that you could share with us?
Chief executive Anna Hills said: “We know the Paget is dear to the hearts of many in our community - and that’s why we really want local people to be involved in the celebrations to mark this special anniversary.
“There will be a focus on how our services and patient care has changed over the decades but it is the people who have worked at the hospital that have made the Paget what it is today.
“While we have a few members of staff who were here during the year the hospital opened its doors, the majority have now either left the organisation or retired.
“So, we are appealing to these people to get in touch with us, if they would like to get involved in our celebration.”
To send in memories and photographs email communications@jpaget.nhs.uk
To start the celebrations and to help jog people's memories, we have gone through our archives and found images from the first 13 years of the hospital.
Background
- The first phase of construction of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust took place between September 1976 and August 1981.
- Further expansion of the JPUH site took place between February 1982 and December 1984. This work included creating Wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, Department of Medicine and Rehabilitation.
- The James Paget was officially opened fully to the public on 21 July 1982 by Professor Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, the Nobel Prize-winning British chemist.
- JPUH serves a population of around 250,000 across Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Waveney, as well as to the many visitors who come to the area.
- The hospital’s main site is in Gorleston, supported by the Newberry Clinic and other outreach clinics in the local area.
- JPUH has a current CQC rating of ‘Good’, received in December 2019.
- Further information about the Paget’s New Hospital development and progress to date can be found on its website.