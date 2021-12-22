Look who's 40! The Paget to begin birthday celebrations

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital are getting ready to mark a special anniversary in the New Year - and want people to join in the celebrations.

The Gorleston hospital celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022 and is planning to use the whole year to cast a spotlight on the Paget’s past, present and future in providing healthcare for the local community.

The James Paget University Hospital will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022. - Credit: Archant

To help celebrate the passage of 40 years since the hospital fully opened its doors on 21 July 1982, the hospital has called for the community to be involved, and they want to hear from past staff members and patients.

The hospital wants people to send in their memories and photographs and is asking the following:

Were you involved in the planning of the hospital or were you part of the construction team that built it?

Were you part of a team providing care to patients when the wards at the hospital first opened their doors?

Perhaps you worked in our operating theatres, as part of our diagnostic teams or were in one of the many departments supporting the frontline, such as estates, domestic services and catering?

Were you one of the first patients to receive care at the Paget - or were you one of the first babies born in its maternity department?

Did you take part in any events at the hospital or do you have any photographs taken during the last 40 years that you could share with us?

Anna Hills, chief executive of James Paget University Hospital - Credit: JPUH

Chief executive Anna Hills said: “We know the Paget is dear to the hearts of many in our community - and that’s why we really want local people to be involved in the celebrations to mark this special anniversary.

“There will be a focus on how our services and patient care has changed over the decades but it is the people who have worked at the hospital that have made the Paget what it is today.

“While we have a few members of staff who were here during the year the hospital opened its doors, the majority have now either left the organisation or retired.

“So, we are appealing to these people to get in touch with us, if they would like to get involved in our celebration.”

To send in memories and photographs email communications@jpaget.nhs.uk

To start the celebrations and to help jog people's memories, we have gone through our archives and found images from the first 13 years of the hospital.

A doctor visits a patient during a round of the children's ward in May 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

James Paget Hospital welcomes its first full-time Chaplain Rev Walter Currie Snook (left) on 30 October 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Then consultant surgeon, Hugh Sturzaker (right) was present at the official opening of the Breast Cancer unit which was opened by Renee Burgess on May 9 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Children take a ride round the hospital's corridors in the hospital's new jeep on August 25 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Then consultant anaesthetist Dr Richard Morgan with new equipment in the new gynaecological theatre on 17 October 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Outside of James Paget Hospital on 25 August 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Junior doctors relax in their break room during a long shift on January 11 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Labour social services spokesman Michael Morcher talks to Sister Bonham in June 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

One of the new x-ray rooms. The equipment cost £37,000 in 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Reception area of the new breast cancer unit May 27 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Background