James Paget treating 20 patients with coronavirus

Published: 10:17 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM October 5, 2021

An aerial view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. - Credit: James Paget University Hospitals

Some 20 patients with coronavirus were being looked after by the James Paget University Hospital as of Tuesday, October 5, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated at the Gorleston hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at JPUH NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.

Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 19pc in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 23pc.

The figures also show that 16 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in JPUH NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26.

This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.