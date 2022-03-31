News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
James Paget Hospital to continue free staff parking

James Weeds

Published: 4:03 PM March 31, 2022
A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

James Paget University Hospital will continue to offer staff free parking despite charges being re-introduced nationally on Friday. - Credit: JPUH

Free parking will remain in place for staff at the James Paget University Hospital despite charges being re-introduced nationally from April 1.

The decision by the Gorleston hospital to continue free parking for staff has been praised by one its healthcare workers.

Melissa Taylor, an occupational therapist and team leader at the Paget, said in a tweet: "Well done @JamesPagetNHS - while the rest of the country may be ending free for NHS staff this week, they are not."

A James Paget University Hospital spokesperson said: "We are working with our staff on various initiatives to support their health and wellbeing. One of which is staff car parking which remains free at the current time.

"The trust will continue to review all its car parking arrangements."

It comes after the revelation that Norfolk's three main hospitals had missed out on around £8m in revenue from overall parking fees during the pandemic.

