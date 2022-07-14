Face masks mandatory once again at another Norfolk hospital
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A second Norfolk hospital has announced it is to reintroduce face masks throughout the building.
In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, confirmed it would be making masks a requirement throughout the hospital as of 7am on Friday (July 15).
It has been made a necessity for staff, patients and visitors amid a recent spike in Covid cases in some parts of the country.
The announcement comes just a month after the hospital revealed face masks would no longer be mandatory with the exception of entering in-patient areas or where signage indicates.
The hospital follows the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) which confirmed on July 1 that it would require staff and visitors to wear masks in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas.