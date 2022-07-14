Face masks mandatory once again at another Norfolk hospital

A second Norfolk hospital has announced it is to reintroduce face masks throughout the building.

In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, confirmed it would be making masks a requirement throughout the hospital as of 7am on Friday (July 15).

Please can we make you aware that, as of 7am tomorrow morning, Friday 15 July, we will be re-introducing mask wearing in our hospital and asking our staff, patients and visitors to wear a surgical mask to help protect others. pic.twitter.com/yBlILj4UVd — JPUH NHS FT (@JamesPagetNHS) July 14, 2022

It has been made a necessity for staff, patients and visitors amid a recent spike in Covid cases in some parts of the country.

The announcement comes just a month after the hospital revealed face masks would no longer be mandatory with the exception of entering in-patient areas or where signage indicates.

The hospital follows the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) which confirmed on July 1 that it would require staff and visitors to wear masks in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas.