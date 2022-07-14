News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Face masks mandatory once again at another Norfolk hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:57 PM July 14, 2022
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency. 

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A second Norfolk hospital has announced it is to reintroduce face masks throughout the building.

In a tweet on Thursday (July 14), the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, confirmed it would be making masks a requirement throughout the hospital as of 7am on Friday (July 15).

It has been made a necessity for staff, patients and visitors amid a recent spike in Covid cases in some parts of the country.

The announcement comes just a month after the hospital revealed face masks would no longer be mandatory with the exception of entering in-patient areas or where signage indicates.

The hospital follows the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) which confirmed on July 1 that it would require staff and visitors to wear masks in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Cargo ship IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth

Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth

Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police seek man thought to be in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon