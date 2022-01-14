James Paget University Hospital hits 150,000 vaccine milestone

Staff and patients at vaccine centres across James Paget University Hospital have been thanked for their "incredible effort" in reaching 150,000 vaccinations. - Credit: JPUH

James Paget University Hospital reached a landmark in January as it announced it has vaccinated more than 150,000 people since the end of 2020.

Since becoming one of the first sites in the region to start Covid immunisation in December 2020, James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) has been vaccinating thousands of people each week.

Kirsty Cater, head of midwifery at the walk in clinic for pregnant people, giving a patient a Covid vaccine at the Louise Hamilton vaccination hub. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In what was called an "incredible effort", vaccine hubs at the Louise Hamilton Centre, at the hospital site in Gorleston, and at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth have been thanked by the hospital for their efforts.

People who got their vaccines from the hubs have also been thanked.

Staff at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hospital have been thanked for their efforts in reaching the vaccination milestone. - Credit: James Bass

Dr Anoop Dhesi, chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Some people, especially those who are younger, have been really conflicted about whether or not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 because of things they’ve heard online.

“#VAXFACTS is helping to make information as clear as possible, linked to science, using factual information.

"I encourage everyone to get their Covid-19 booster over the coming week to protect yourself, your family, your work colleagues and the wider Norfolk and Waveney health and care system.

"Every one boosted gains maximum protection which can reduce hospitalisation from Omicron by as much as 80pc.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends, whether it be a first, second or booster dose."

The vaccination centre inside Market Gates will be open again from Saturday, January 15. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

If you haven’t had a first, second or booster jab, there are more opportunities this weekend and into next week – with another drive-through vaccination session being held on our hospital site on Sunday, January 16.

The service will be open between 9am and 3pm and there is no need for an appointment.

The Market Gates centre is not open on Friday, January 14, but it will be open every day from tomorrow, Saturday, January 15 until Sunday, January 23 inclusive for both booked and walk-in Covid vaccinations.

Please visit: https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/ to check opening times for each location.

If you would like to book please visit the national booking system; https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119 – or you are welcome to just walk-in during opening hours at both centres.

Walk-in clinics are advertised on the Norfolk and Waveney walk-in site, which can be found at https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/

More details about the programme and those currently eligible can be found here; https://www.norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk/vaccinations/covid-19-vaccines/covid-vaccinations

Get your #VAXFACTS at https://www.norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk/news/427-get-your-vax-straight-vaxfacts