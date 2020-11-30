News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Woman missing from residential home found 'safe and well' after search

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:13 AM November 30, 2020   
Julie Elliott has been found in Ormesby after going missing

Julie Elliott has been found safe and well, police have said. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 64-year-old woman who went missing overnight been found safe and well this morning (Monday, November 30) .

Julie Elliott was last seen last night (Sunday, November 29) at 8pm when she was reported missing from a residential home in Station Road, Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth.

Police said they were concerned and issued an appeal, including a description of what she was thought to be wearing.

A statement today said: "Julie was found at 7.40am in the local area. 

"We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing this appeal."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'We will have to work at it' - mixed reaction as Great Yarmouth in tier 2

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Environment News

'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Great Yarmouth people react to Tier 2 announcement

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

Funding worth £98m secured for Yarmouth's Third River Crossing

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus