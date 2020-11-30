Woman missing from residential home found 'safe and well' after search

Published: 10:13 AM November 30, 2020

Julie Elliott has been found safe and well, police have said. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 64-year-old woman who went missing overnight been found safe and well this morning (Monday, November 30) .

Julie Elliott was last seen last night (Sunday, November 29) at 8pm when she was reported missing from a residential home in Station Road, Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth.

Police said they were concerned and issued an appeal, including a description of what she was thought to be wearing.

A statement today said: "Julie was found at 7.40am in the local area.

"We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing this appeal."