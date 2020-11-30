Woman missing from residential home found 'safe and well' after search
Published: 10:13 AM November 30, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A 64-year-old woman who went missing overnight been found safe and well this morning (Monday, November 30) .
Julie Elliott was last seen last night (Sunday, November 29) at 8pm when she was reported missing from a residential home in Station Road, Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth.
Police said they were concerned and issued an appeal, including a description of what she was thought to be wearing.
A statement today said: "Julie was found at 7.40am in the local area.
"We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing this appeal."
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus