Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping

Published: 11:41 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM August 2, 2021

A busy Regent Road on Freedom Day, July 19, 2021, when cases in the town reached 792.26 per 100,000 - one of the highest rates in the country. - Credit: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth recorded a new record high of Covid-19 cases in the month of July as the third wave of the pandemic swept across the borough.

On July 15 there were 173 positive tests for the virus - the most ever recorded in a single day since the very start of the pandemic.

Numbers are now falling with 54 cases recorded on July 27 - although people are being asked to "remain cautious."

Latest figures show there were 758 cases per 100,000 in the week ending July 20 (which was by far the highest rate in Norfolk). The rate has now dropped to 340.3, a reduction of 55pc.

On Freedom Day, July 19 the numbers reached 792.26 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, infection rates in Gorleston South and Beach stood at 1134.8 per 100,000 - one of the highest in the country - prompting a ramping up of testing and mobile units deployed at multiple locations.

There the rate has dropped by 83pc to 181.6 per 100,000, amounting to 16 cases where there had been 100 - with people gathering for Euro 2020 matches being blamed for the spike.

Council leader Carl Smith said he was pleased numbers had more than halved but warned the borough was "not out of the woods yet" and urged people to "remain cautious."

He said: "Our communities have done really well when we asked them to, and we ask them to continue to follow the rules.

"Get tested if you feel unwell and isolate."

Yarmouth and Norwich (325.1) are the only districts in Norfolk to exceed the national rate of 305.1 per 100,000.

All areas have seen a reduction in rates.

At Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital there were four Covid admissions on July 25, 16 Covid patients occupying beds on July 27, and two Covid patients occupying mechanical ventilation (MV) beds on July 27.

Latest snapshot data from the government shows 40 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on August 1, although the most recent figures are subject to change.



