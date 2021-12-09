More booster jab capacity being added across Yarmouth and Waveney

People who are struggling to book a booster jab are being urged to be patient and to keep checking the booking system as new slots are being added all the time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People across Great Yarmouth and Waveney have been told to "be patient and keep checking" as additional slots are added to the Covid-19 booking system.

Residents say they have been unable to book slots in their area and have been left chasing about for booster buses they never find, and presenting at walk-in clinics that don't happen.

One man said he was offered an appointment 50 miles away in four weeks time, despite being eligible, describing the whole rollout as "shambolic."

A spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said they were looking to increase capacity amid "incredibly high" demand.

They said: “The reduction in the required interval between the second dose and booster vaccination to three months means that there are now thousands more patients eligible for a booster vaccine across Norfolk and Waveney.

"This means demand for booster vaccinations is currently incredibly high.

"In line with current national and clinical guidance, we can still only provide boosters to those aged 40+ or within the other defined groups - such as health and care staff and those clinically extremely vulnerable.

"New appointment slots are added to the national booking system daily, and throughout each day – please keep checking.

“We are currently focused on ramping up our booster programme so – when eligible, all adults aged 18+ can be offered a booster by the end of January.

"This will mean providing additional vaccination clinics and increasing the number of appointments available to book via the national booking service or following contact from your GP inviting you to get a booster.

“We are also looking at ways to increase the number of bookable boosters available quickly by extending opening hours and increasing capacity at existing sites, adding extra dates and slots.

"The provision of more weekend clinic appointments and increasing the number of community pharmacies providing bookable boosters will also be crucial over the next 10 weeks.

"This additional capacity is still being planned and we will keep adding additional slots to the booking system in line with this increase in capacity.

“We are urging everyone to be patient.

"Everyone who is eligible will receive a vaccine if they want one."



