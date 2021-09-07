News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:37 AM September 7, 2021   
Regent Road, busy and in the sunshine.

A busy Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. The borough has the highest case rate in Norfolk for the week ending September 1, 2021. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Latest Government data shows Covid rates across Great Yarmouth have remained the same week on week.

The borough currently has a case rate of 318 per 100,000 - the highest in Norfolk and higher than the national average.

And whereas other areas have seen changes both up and down in their numbers, the rate has plateaued showing no change in the weeks up to August 25 and September 1.

Meanwhile between August 23 and August 29, 20 people were  admitted to hospital with coronavirus - an increase of 11.1pc compared to the previous seven days.

There were 20 patients in hospital with coronavirus on August 31, two of whom needed help to breathe.

Elsewhere in Norfolk five areas reported a drop in the number of cases, with two - Broadland and South Norfolk - reporting increases of 23pc and 7pc respectively.

Overall the rate in the county has dropped by 1pc to 269 per 100,000 according to figures for the seven days up to September 1.

North Norfolk has the lowest rate across the county, despite an increase of 11pc taking it to 188.9 per 100,000.

In terms of vaccinations 74,194 people had been given a first dose by the end of 5 September 2021 and 68,538 people had been given a second dose by the end of 5 September 2021.

Snapshot data shows there were two deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the week up to September 6,  a decrease 33.3pc compared to the previous seven days.

Previously the James Paget University Hospital had announced seven Covid deaths in a week.



Great Yarmouth News

