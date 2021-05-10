News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

Woman, 29, gets cervical cancer all-clear after lockdown shock

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:31 AM May 10, 2021   
Leanne Shields take up cervical screening test plea

Leanne Shields says she has a new outlook on life after surviving cervical cancer. - Credit: Leanne Shields

A woman has told of her relief at getting the all-clear after being diagnosed with cervical cancer during lockdown.

Leanne Shields said being handed the news on her birthday in October and her subsequent treatment had given her a new outlook on life and an enthusiasm to "get out there and live it". 

The 29-year-old, who is encouraging women to take up their cervical smear invite, said she was proud of how she had handled the last eight months but now wanted to "close the book and begin a new chapter".

Miss Shields, from Burgh Castle, is now infertile and going through the menopause as a result of treatment and has become a passionate advocate for the NHS screening programme which could have picked up abnormalities in her cervix had she attended.

The latest round of scans showed her 7cm tumour had shrunk to "next to nothing" and that after a final check in August she would just need to be kept an eye on.

Leanne Shields with her sister Charlie

Leanne Shields with her sister Charlie (left). One of the positives of having cancer was becoming closer with her sister, the 29-year-old has said. - Credit: Leanne Shields

Although there was always a chance of it coming back she said she was determined not to live in fear and to go forward with a new spirit of adventure.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel over the moon," she said.

Leanne Shields, 29, is urging women to take up cervical screening

Leanne Shields, 29, says the realities of having cervical cancer left her feeling so ill and low that she didn't want to go on. She has shared her experience to encourage other women to take up their screening test. - Credit: Leanne Shields

"My consultant told me I had a really great response to all the treatment and that once I feel myself again I can go back to work.

Most Read

  1. 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 2 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  3. 3 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
  1. 4 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
  2. 5 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
  3. 6 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
  4. 7 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Historical clock restored after sitting in cellar for 60 years
  6. 9 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
  7. 10 6 things to do as temperatures set to rise to 21C

"Fingers crossed it won't re-occur but you can never say never.

"It has opened my eyes. I just want to live life, and to go out and do things. Life is just too short and if anything did happen again I would want to be able to say I did the best I could.

Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Leanne Shields is ready to embark on new adventures after surviving cancer. She has signed up for the Cancer Research Race for Life and wants to learn to drive. - Credit: Leanne Shields

"It is always going to be in the back of my mind but I have to teach myself to think that if it does come back it is just something I am going to have to deal with.

"I have become a lot stronger through having cancer."

She hailed the support of her oncologist Dr Biswas and also her sister Charlie.

She has now signed up for the Cancer Research Race for Life and wants to learn to drive.

It is estimated that screening saves around 4,500 lives a year in England, by picking up the early signs of cancer before symptoms are felt.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Empire Great Yarmouth seafront

Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Howard Shepherdson wearing a bow tie

Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus