Hospital still on hunt for new Covid jab centre site

Kirsty Cater, head of midwifery, preparing to vaccinate pregnant women at the walk in clinic at the Louise Hamilton vaccination hub. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A hospital is still looking at the possibility of moving its temporary Covid jab base from a centre that was designed to provide support to people for various conditions and illnesses.

The Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has been converted into a vaccination centre.

In February hospital bosses said they were looking at options of setting up a jab centre elsewhere on the site, with people voicing concern that the Louise Hamilton Centre would not be returned to its original purpose.

The Louise Hamilton Centre is being used as a jab site - Credit: James Bass

The hospital says that process is ongoing with jabs still needing to be administered at the Louise Hamilton Centre at present.

Since 2013 the centre has provided a wide array of support and services to people across the region.

They included a lymphoedema service, bereavement support, cancer and welfare advice and specialist palliative care nurses.

A hospital spokesman said some services continue to operate from the centre, and where appropriate other service users are being signposted to appropriate support in the community.

He added: “Longer term, the trust is exploring options to relocate its vaccination service elsewhere on the JPUH site.”