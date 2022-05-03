News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hospital still on hunt for new Covid jab centre site

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:16 PM May 3, 2022
Kirsty Cater, head of midwifery, preparing to vaccinate pregnant people at the walk in clinic at the

A hospital is still looking at the possibility of moving its temporary Covid jab base from a centre that was designed to provide support to people for various conditions and illnesses.

The Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has been converted into a vaccination centre.

In February hospital bosses said they were looking at options of setting up a jab centre elsewhere on the site, with people voicing concern that the Louise Hamilton Centre would not be returned to its original purpose.

Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hospital.Picture: James Bass

The hospital says that process is ongoing with jabs still needing to be administered at the Louise Hamilton Centre at present.

Since 2013 the centre has provided a wide array of support and services to people across the region.

They included a lymphoedema service, bereavement support, cancer and welfare advice and specialist palliative care nurses.

A hospital spokesman said some services continue to operate from the centre, and where appropriate other service users are being signposted to appropriate support in the community.

He added: “Longer term, the trust is exploring options to relocate its vaccination service elsewhere on the JPUH site.”

